Rumblings of a community benefits agreement at PES refinery site have Hilco listening

Hilco says it is open to negotiating a community benefits agreement, but that Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the areas where the refinery is located, would need to kick off the process by choosing the community groups that would be party to the negotiations. The company has been actively engaging with local stakeholders, primarily through its community advisory panel of 24 groups, which meets every other month, and giving back to the community through park cleanups, internships, and apprentice programs, said Jasmine Sessoms, senior vice president of corporate affairs with Hilco.

“Technically, we don’t have to do a community benefits agreement,” Sessoms said. “We do it because we know that it’s the right thing to do.”

Community benefits agreements, or CBAs, are intended to ensure that a specific development project is good for nearby residents and has community approval. Community groups in other parts of the city, including the Washington Avenue area of South Philadelphia, have won CBAs with developers. A bill that would have required CBAs for certain high-impact development projects that receive city support or financial assistance got a pocket veto in 2019.

But CBAs can help grease the wheels as companies seek zoning changes, by garnering community support for their proposals and convincing City Council members of a company’s commitment to their constituents.

“[Councilmember Johnson] wants to see a community benefits agreement before he would introduce any zoning legislation,” said Vincent Thompson, a spokesperson for Johnson. “As of right now, Hilco has not informed us when there might be zoning legislation introduced.”

Sessoms said Tuesday that Hilco is not currently seeking a zoning overlay for the 1,300-acre site. But a zoning change may be needed if the company plans to develop office space or other commercial amenities within the logistics and distribution hub.

If asked, Thompson said, Johnson’s office will provide recommendations for local registered community organizations that the company could work with, but it’s ultimately up to Hilco.

“The negotiation of a community benefits agreement is between the company and the registered community organizations,” Thompson said. “So it is not initiated by a council member.”

The city’s executive branch does not participate in the negotiation or enforcement of CBAs, said Department of Planning and Development spokesperson Paul Chrystie.