Philly hits a ‘crossroads’ of environmental justice at ex-PES oil refinery

The five-year permits Philadelphia Energy Solutions Redevelopment & Marketing (PESRM), an indirect subsidiary of HRP, is seeking would renew and change air pollution permits that already exist. The changes proposed for the former refinery site would remove shut-down equipment, like refining equipment and boilers, from the permit, remove air pollution requirements that no longer apply, and reclassify the facility’s industry as demolition, rather than petroleum refining. The draft permit authorizes PESRM to continue operating numerous multi-million-gallon oil storage tanks at the former refinery site — and says the company plans to sell its remaining heavy and crude oil product before closing the tanks. The new permit proposed for the Schuylkill River Tank Farm, which officials say is currently not operating, would allow for the operation of dozens of other tanks for gasoline and petroleum liquids. Neither permit would let PESRM build new sources of pollution, but that’s little comfort to nearby residents.

“We lose if you agree to rubber-stamp it,” Jeffrey Singletary, a lifelong Grays Ferry resident with Philly Thrive, told city officials during Thursday’s hearing. “They’ve been saying the same thing, but they’re switching companies. When does it stop? Like, we’re fighting for what — for our children who have to fight also?”

Every single one of the close to two dozen people who testified at the hearing urged officials with the city’s Air Management Services to either reject the permits wholesale or drastically modify them by adding safeguards for nearby communities. Many painted the permits as at odds with HRP’s public persona. No company representatives spoke at the hearing.

“[The former refinery site] is under new management, and the new managers … have promised to be good neighbors,” said Earl Wilson, president of the Eastwick Friends & Neighbors Coalition. “I’m finding out now that Hilco and the city is beginning to move away from some of their environmental advances.”

Both the city and state have increasingly emphasized environmental justice in recent years, with members of the city’s new citizens’ environmental justice commission expected to be announced next month. Wilson, who has long fought for solutions to flooding and contamination in his Eastwick neighborhood, which borders the Schuylkill River Tank Farm, warned hearing officers Thursday that the city is at a critical juncture in this work.

“No one promised it would be easy or comfortable to keep moving toward environmental justice,” Wilson said. “But these are the defining crossroads.”

Public commenters were particularly concerned about the possible health risks that continued storage of petroleum at the former refinery site and tank farm might pose. Even since the refinery shut down, dangerous chemicals have been found coming off the site. Levels of cancer-causing benzene, which is a component of crude oil, measured along the perimeter of the property averaged more than three times the EPA’s actionable level in 2020. HRP officials have since said that all bulk benzene has been removed from the site.