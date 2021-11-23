The $47 billion in the bipartisan infrastructure law tagged for climate resilience represents the largest federal investment of its kind to date. To Eastwick residents and elected officials, it looks like an opportunity.

“This has been long overdue,” said Carolyn Moseley, executive director of Eastwick United Community Development Corporation. “Finally, we see a glimmer of hope.”

Moseley, who has lived in Eastwick for more than 20 years, wants to see the money move her neighbors out of harm’s way.

She envisions a “land swap,” in which the federal government helps people who live in vulnerable areas move to similar homes built on more stable land that is owned by the city.

“People shouldn’t have to be penalized financially or asked to leave their communities because of someone else’s bad decisions,” said Moseley, who is working with Drexel University engineer Franco Montalto on the relocation concept.

Montalto has built flood models for Eastwick, incorporating rain that falls upstream as well as future sea level rise caused by climate change. He and his team have identified a less flood-prone tract of city-owned land near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge and begun to draw up conceptual plans for new housing there.

Moseley presented the idea to residents last month at the Academy of Natural Sciences, and again last week over Zoom.

“We here in Eastwick are very determined to keep this community whole,” said Maurice Nichols, a 12-year resident of the neighborhood, after Thursday’s virtual presentation. “We need to get this fixed, as simple as that. These people deserve more than they have gotten in the past, and I’m definitely on board with getting that done.”

Moseley plans to continue developing her proposal into something that could be used in a grant application, after getting what she sees as a “green light” from her community. She conducted a Zoom poll Thursday that asked residents, if they were required to relocate so that flooding problems could be fixed or because their homes are sinking, whether they would prefer to move within Eastwick to a higher elevation or to move outside of the neighborhood. Of what Moseley said were roughly three dozen respondents, 81% said they would prefer to remain in Eastwick.

“They’re saying, yes, let’s move forward,” she said. “You can’t do anything without the community. And now that we are so close to getting that money, that infrastructure bill, that’s really comforting. … It lets us know we were on the right path.”