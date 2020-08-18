Reverend Denise Statham’s basement flooded once again earlier this month during tropical storm Isaias.

Like more than 125 Eastwick properties, her 1960-built three-bedroom home has flooded more than 10 times in the last 20 years.

The city built her Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood as an urban renewal project surrounded by water. The marshy land is the lowest point of Philadelphia, a federally-designated floodplain and next to a toxic landfill.

Statham, a chaplain at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, said she’s getting tired of it. She needs some help.

“Surge of electricity killed my refrigerator, so that’s not something covered by insurance,” Statham said. “We need some grants out here because people have other expenses. I had to go stay in a hotel because I have lung problems and couldn’t be in there with no air conditioning. And now I got to take off work because people gotta cut walls, tear out floors that I just put down two years ago.”

This evening Statham will gather on Zoom with her neighbors at a virtual Town Hall meeting with city, state, and federal officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney.

Join @CouncilmemberKJ and City, State and Federal officials for the Eastwick Disaster Relief Virtual Town Hall on Monday, August 17 starting at 6 p.m.

To participate in the virtual meeting, go directly to https://t.co/XncZdPfcjA on Monday, August 17. pic.twitter.com/ud6Mlp9DM0 — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) August 14, 2020

“We need the local government, we need state, and we need federal, to be working at the table at the same time trying to deal with what’s going on,” Earl Wilson, a longtime resident and Eastwick activist said.

In the weeks since the August 4 storm, multiple city agencies have provided information and relief resources to neighbors at a help center at Penrose Elementary while inspectors evaluate the property damage in coordination with the Office of Emergency Management. More than 500 residents have received information from the city’s site while 496 cleanup kits and 302 Philabundance food boxes have been distributed, spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said. Roads in the area have been swept and trash has been collected by the city, she said. Kenny has visited the area as has Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who coordinated with food and cleaning supplies giveaways and trash collection.

Yet residents continue to struggle with the expenses of cleaning up from a natural disaster worsened by city planning mistakes of the past.

“A lot of us don’t have insurance because it was ridiculous [expensive]. So now we’re in the process of ‘OK, how can I pay for this?,” said Anna, a resident from Venus Place who withheld her last name, told city and state representatives present at a meeting last Thursday.

“We have no hot water, no gas,” another lady shouted.

The city isn’t eligible for federal aid until the state declares Eastwick a disaster area. According to Cofrancisco, the city submitted its initial damage assessment to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency on August 13.

Steve Gallagher, Director of Emergency Services for the city’s Office of License and Inspections, told residents each of their properties had been issued a major damage status based on the destruction caused to their basements and garages by water, and that his office is working to help them how they can.

“Because there’s such disparities in people that do not have insurance, we’re not going to make anybody go and get a permit to fix their house, I’m waiving that requirement,” Gallagher said, although he recommended those with insurance to get a permit so that L&I could do inspections.

L&I inspectors determined there was no structural damage to any of the properties.

The city also gave L&I an $80,000 grant to study flood map revisions and create guidance for property owners to reduce flood risks.

But Eastwick resident and environmental activist Earl Wilson said Isaias showed once again what Floyd, Irene and other storms had already made clear: It will take more than city efforts to fix the flooding problem in his neighborhood.

“We need to begin to look at the entirety of the problem itself,” Wilson said. “We can’t afford to piecemeal this.”