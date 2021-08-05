Residents in a part of Philadelphia prone to flooding want to be among the first in line for federal stimulus money for improvements. Their goal is to have peace of mind when heavy rains come to town.

Eastwick is one of the lowest-lying areas in the city of Philadelphia. When the rain falls, the Cobbs and Darby creeks converge, carrying fast, forceful water and repeatedly flooding the historically Black neighborhood.

Ernie Scott has lived on Saturn Place for about 50 years. He said it was beautiful when he first moved in, but climate change has put him on edge whenever the rain comes down hard.

“When I first moved here it was like heaven, now it’s beginning to look like hell with the flooding,” he said.

Scott said he doesn’t want to move, but after being flooded out five different times over the years — including with more than four feet of water from Tropical Storm Isaias in August of 2020 — he’s concerned about what will come as climate change continues to worsen.

“Where am I going to move? To the senior citizen’s home?” Scott asked. He wants to be able to pass on the home to his daughter when he dies, but doesn’t want her to have to “deal with the aggravation” that future floods would bring.