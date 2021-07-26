SEPTA riders with disabilities say one street-level elevator isn’t enough to improve accessibility

Boyle said the money will help the transit agency reach a goal of making the system completely accessible.

“It is part of the Invest Act that the House of Representatives passed several weeks ago and is now sitting in front of the Senate,” Boyle explained.

Boyle said the Erie Avenue elevators are just one project of many that are contained in the infrastructure bill.

“I was able to secure between $15 and $20 million of all sorts of transportation projects throughout my district,” Boyle said. “Dwight did exactly the same thing for his district, so combined that’s about $40 million of transportation projects that we are bringing back to the city of Philadelphia.”

Today #SEPTA‘s Dep. Gen. Mgr. Robert Lund joined @RepDwightEvans @CongBoyle and @LibertyCIL CEO Tom Earle along w/ Accessibility Advocates for Persons w/ Disabilities to highlight improvements that $7.2M in House-passed funding would provide at Erie Stn. in N. Phila.@SEPTA_SOCIAL pic.twitter.com/zpsoHxO53G — SEPTA Media Relations (@SEPTANews) July 26, 2021

The infrastructure projects are part of the Biden administration’s effort to help repair crumbling roads, bridges, and other structures plaguing states across the nation.

Thomas Earle, CEO of Liberty Resources, a nonprofit that advocates for and works with people with disabilities, spoke to the importance of making routes more accessible.

“Accessible transportation is a key piece of the integration puzzle for us in the disabled community. We need transportation to get to and from work, doctors appointments, so that we can truly be a part of the community.”