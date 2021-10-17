After decades of intense flooding and failed or discarded plans to help Eastwick residents face increasingly high waters, a new proposal aims to make homeowners in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood whole through a land swap.

Simply put, those now living in flood-prone Eastwick would move to newly built housing on higher ground that is currently owned by the city. The homeowners might become the city’s first climate migrants — forced from their homes due to rising sea levels and increased rain events that make it impossible to continue living in low-lying areas.

The proposal, presented to residents at an event Saturday night at the Academy of Natural Sciences, would avoid the limitations and red tape associated with federal programs that fund climate migration, according to Carolyn Moseley, of Eastwick United Community Development Corp.

Moseley knows those programs well: She worked for the city as a certified relocation specialist in the Office of Housing and Community Development before retiring after 26 years.

“Relocation does not make you whole,” she said. “It gets you out, but where are you going to go?”

Moseley came up with the land swap idea and teamed up with researchers from Drexel University and the Stevens Institute of Technology. They surveyed the residents, dozens of whom live in homes facing repeated flooding or in sinking homes built on silt. She said most of the residents want to stay in Eastwick.

“The objective is to make these folks whole,” said Moseley, herself a resident of Eastwick. “People don’t want to leave their community. They are taxpayers, residents, and voters, and they deserve better than this.”