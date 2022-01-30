As Hilco tears down former PES refinery, questions remain about the site’s future

More than a million gallons of petroleum, which came mostly from flushing pipes and tanks during the decommissioning process, is still stored in two tanks at the Girard Point area of the site. HRP officials say this is a fraction of a percent of the total storage space on site while the refinery was operating. The company’s contractor, NorthStar, will eventually remove the oil from the site and sell it.

“We’re looking to move that out here very, hopefully, shortly,” Eggert said.

Toxic soil dating back to the Civil War

The responsibility for cleaning up contamination on and beneath the site — which has been used for industrial purposes since the Civil War era — is shared between HRP and Evergreen, which manages legacy contamination for former refinery owner Sunoco. Evergreen must remediate spills from before 2012, and HRP must clean up spills after that point.

Evergreen has cleaned more than a billion gallons of contaminated groundwater so far, and recovered 634,000 gallons of spilled petroleum, according to the company. But it’s impossible to say how much of the total remediation this represents, since officials don’t know how much oil operators released to the environment over the course of 150 years, said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Virginia Nurk.

The contamination HRP is responsible for includes three petroleum spills — two of which are underground, and one of which happened at the surface level, where HRP has removed impacted soil, Connolly said.

HRP is trying to speed up its part of the cleanup, by turning to a more “aggressive” form of remediation known as soil vapor extraction. It’s akin to vacuuming oil fumes from underground, said Connelly — like trying to dry water spilled in a kitchen.

“Eventually it will evaporate, right, because it’s going to turn into a gas,” she said. “If I put a fan on that puddle, it’s going to evaporate more quickly. So that’s sort of the concept.”

Remediation could still be ongoing when buildings go up on the site, said Connelly.

HRP promises a “state-of-the-art” e-commerce and life sciences hub called The Bellwether District at the site and has published glossy renderings on its website.The transformation will cost billions. One step in preparing the site for construction will be leveling the ground surface, in part to reduce the site’s vulnerability to flooding. Connelly said this could begin before the end of the year. But company officials have not provided a timeline for when buildings will go up on the site.

‘We have endured 150 years’

On the other side of the river, the Schuylkill River Tank Farm, where petroleum products were once stored, sent out by pipeline or loaded onto trucks and barges, still stands in its entirety, although it’s not currently operating. HRP shut it down in July, 2021, and emptied most of the petroleum from its tanks the next month.

“The market conditions were not favorable to continue to operate,” Eggert said. “So we elected to cease operations, de-inventory the site and then put it in this, you know, non-operable space while we determined its future potential.”

The tank farm, as Southwest Philadelphians used to know it, could potentially come back. Company officials said in 2020 they planned to keep and maximize use of the tank farm, and although operations are currently stalled, restarting the tank farm may still be an option.

“We haven’t ruled anything out,” Eggert said.

The tanks, shaped like enormous, round metal cakes, are visible from Essington Ave. in Southwest Philly, lined with car dealerships and auto body shops. To the west of this commercial area is the residential neighborhood of Eastwick.

Still, five of the dozens of petroleum tanks at the Schuylkill River Tank Farm remain in service, four containing small amounts of heavy oils, and one with recovered oil separated out from water. The more than 100,000 gallons of oil on the site is a small fraction of a percent of historical available inventory there.