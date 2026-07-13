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Tenants in West Philadelphia are feeling frustrated and anxious as they wait to learn if their longtime homes will remain affordable into the future.

The city and other stakeholders are weighing possible solutions for preserving nearly 1,000 subsidized rentals in the area, but it could be months before an agreement is reached with the private developer who owns them and wants to retire.

In the meantime, concerns about displacement are ever-present.

“I’m trying to remain faithful and hopeful that we will be able to be here,” said Toya Burgess, whose family has rented the same rowhouse in Kingsessing for nearly 30 years.

The properties in question belong to Neighborhood Restorations, a private developer that provides affordable housing to roughly 3,000 low-income renters in West and Southwest Philadelphia. They were built using federal tax credits that required them to remain affordable for a set period. As those restrictions expire over the next decade, a new owner could convert the units to market-rate housing.

Jim Levin, who assembled the scattered-site portfolio over two decades, has said he doesn’t want to see that happen. His first choice is selling these units to the city — to keep the units affordable for his tenants, many of whom have rented from him for years.

For now, that position hasn’t changed. But the company also has yet to connect with anyone to discuss what a deal might look like, what would be needed to move it across the finish line and how long it could take.

“Neither Jim nor I have heard anything from the city for several weeks,” said George Bantel, Levin’s longtime business partner, at the end of June.

A spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle Parker did not respond to a request for comment.