Over two decades, private developer James Levin assembled a real estate empire of sorts in West and Southwest Philadelphia, building and rehabilitating hundreds of properties across those neighborhoods to offer as affordable rentals.

Now Levin is selling his vast portfolio, a decision that could have a ripple effect on the entire city given its size and the number of renters relying on it to keep a roof over their head.

At least 3,000 people live in Levin’s buildings. And many, if not all, could be forced to move if those units were to become market rate under new ownership.

The loss of these homes would also shrink the city’s already limited supply of affordable housing amid an ongoing crisis.

“We have a year to figure this out and to stop 3,000 people from being displaced with no immediate solution,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district is home to the majority of the properties.

Gauthier knew this day was coming, and she’s now determined to find a way to maintain the affordability of as many of these homes as possible.