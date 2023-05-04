Philly bills seek to stem ‘tidal wave’ of expiring affordable housing units

The package is also designed to empower tenant organizations and affordable housing providers, giving them and the city 45 days to bid on these properties before they are marketed. They will also have the chance to match any market-rate offer made to these property owners.

The other measure requires the city create a directory of affordable housing properties and to track the expiration dates of federally assisted units.

“This is a critical moment in Philadelphia’s history and we must make a choice. Will we let economic forces discard working class Black and brown residents from the neighborhoods they have built and stewarded? Or will we wrap our arms around the 12,000 families facing the impending doom of displacement,” said Gauthier.

Gary Jonas, president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, which represents private developers in the city, said Gauthier’s package is well-intentioned. But he also said it’s counterproductive because it will dissuade property owners from wanting to maintain these federally-backed units in the first place.

Property owners often keep their units affordable for a few decades before selling or converting them to market-rate apartments — their opportunity to turn a profit after years of operating on thin margins.

“That’s why people do it. And that’s why it’s set up that way. As soon as you make someone a villain for using the program the way the program is designed to be used, people are going to say, ‘Well, I’m not gonna do it. Why would I do it if at the end of this, when the property is valuable, I’m demonized for wanting to take advantage of that value?’’” said Jonas.

