Philly mayoral candidates talk affordable housing and development

Inside a packed sanctuary in Center City, the four mayoral candidates in attendance took turns answering questions about one of Philadelphia’s most pressing problems: its affordable housing crisis.

During a two-hour forum held Wednesday night, they calmly explained how they would increase the city’s limited supply, ensure more units don’t disappear, and look to fund both of those efforts.

All of the candidates said they would turn to the city’s considerable stock of vacant lots to help grow the city’s inventory of affordable units, an ongoing need directly tied to Philadelphia’s status as the poorest big city in the country.

“The city should not be holding these blighted properties. We need to transform them into affordable housing,” said former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, one of 10 Democrats running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor.

“We have to increase the supply in order to reduce the demand,” said retired Municipal Court Judge James DeLeon.

Philadelphia already disposes of city-owned land for a variety of affordable housing projects. But the process is widely viewed as too complex and too slow, making it a challenge to scale the practice to help meet the persistent need for affordable units.