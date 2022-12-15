Philadelphia City Council heard complaints Wednesday from residents accusing a real estate company of a scheme that’s now being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

Homeowners told Council MV Realty convinced them to sign an exclusive 40-year contract for their eventual home sale in exchange for a payment.

Timothy Calhoun said the company then put a mortgage against his home.

“I learned through a notice from the city of Philadelphia Department of Records that a mortgage was recorded on my home,” he told council members. “I was shocked. They never told me that they were signing, I was signing a mortgage. If I had known that I was going to put a mortgage on my house, I would have never signed the agreement.”