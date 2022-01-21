A former full-time teacher for the school district, McBride-Williams recalled the difficult decision she made to send her son Christian, now a Grammy award-winning bass player, to an elementary school an hour bus ride away from the family’s home in West Philadelphia because the neighborhood school didn’t have as robust a music program.

While her choice turned out to be the right one, McBride-Willams said she doesn’t want families to have to feel like they have to do something similar in order for their children to thrive.

“I really don’t know what’s on the table here, but I could just say that just the fact that they are partnering with the school to me is more of a plus than a minus,” she said.

Akira Drake Rodriguez, an associate professor of city planning at Penn, sees it differently.

For Rodriguez, it’s hard to overlook the impact of Penn raising the profile of Lea. She said there is no question that housing prices will skyrocket in the community the same way they did in the catchment next door.

“People should definitely consider this another Penn Alexander,” Rodriguez said.

The result, she said, is that affordable housing options will likely continue to disappear from the catchment as attending Lea becomes more and more desirable and competitive.

“I see it as a threat to low-income families in West Philly,” said Rodriguez, who is actively studying the impact of Penn’s investments in public school education in the area.

There is a racial inequity in play too as schools become more desirable and property values soar. Between 2000 and 2016, West Philadelphia’s Black population decreased by more than a third as rents and home values rose and the share of white residents grew, according to a 2019 report published by a coalition of affordable housing groups.

That relationship can be seen in the demographic composition of the two schools. In the pricy Penn Alexander catchment, 45% of students are white, 26% Asian, 14% Black, and 4% Hispanic with less than half of the students coming from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Just a few blocks away in the more affordable Lea zone, 65% of students identify as Black, 13% as white, 12% Asian, and 5% Hispanic with 75% of students coming from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rodriguez said it doesn’t have to be this way. She said Penn could ease the demand and pressure on housing prices and rents by investing in more public schools in West Philadelphia. Instead of just two schools, the tax-exempt Ivy League school could fund maybe six or seven.

“In order to sort of mitigate some of this sort of big pressure and demographic and neighborhood change is to spread out their largesse a little bit across West Philly instead of concentrating it in the two schools immediately adjacent to the university’s campus,” Rodriguez said.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district includes Lea, said that she shares concerns that Penn’s investment might cause housing prices to rise to the point that longtime residents are displaced. She has seen that happen to renters and homeowners in the Penn Alexander catchment. A 2020 report commissioned by her office found areas within the Lea catchment facing a growing affordability crisis with renters, especially, at risk of displacement.

But she’s not ready to sound the alarm bells just yet.

“We’ll need to ensure that we control for potential negative impacts, but at the end of the day, I am supportive of our community getting the funding and support they deserve. I hope that Penn and other institutions will continue to put their abundant resources to work for the betterment of Philadelphia, both here in the 3rd district and throughout the city,” said Gauthier in a statement.

The Philadelphia School Board will vote on the measure during its meeting on Jan. 27. Penn’s spokesperson said the university will have more to say after that happens.