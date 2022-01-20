Shaped like handcuffs, the future of Philly’s iconic ‘roundhouse’ is in debate

Starting in the spring, Philadelphia residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Police Administration Building, nicknamed the Roundhouse for its curvilinear, handcuff-esque shape.

The Race Street icon, which will become vacant after the PPD completes its move to a new HQ on North Broad Street, has long been considered a development puzzle.

“The Roundhouse is a complicated site,” said Eleanor Sharpe, executive director of the City Planning Commission, in a statement. “To many people, it represents an era of police brutality. For some that era continues today.”

“At the same time, it is an iconic piece of architecture. It sits on a large and valuable parcel. It is an opportunity to secure revenue to support education, social services, public safety, and other critical needs.”