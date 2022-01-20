Police Commissioner: 2022 brings the ‘same troubling trends’ for crime in Philly

Less than a month into the new year, Philadelphia continues to see “the same troubling trends” of overall increases in shootings, homicides, and carjackings, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday.

“I want to make something very, very clear — crystal clear: There is nothing more important to myself or to the members of this police department to fighting the surge of violent crime that continues to plague our city,” she said during the city’s biweekly violence update.

“Far too many in our city think it’s open season to commit crime here in Philadelphia,” she said. “Those people need to know: If they break the law, we will not rest until they are taken into custody.”