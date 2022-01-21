The building, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, did not have a fire escape. And a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department said investigators did not recover a fire-escape ladder from the family’s apartment. Philadelphia does not require buildings of any size to have a fire escape. In the weeks since the devastating fire, elected officials have publicly mourned the loss of life but said nothing concrete about changes to fire safety policy before now.

Council President Darrell Clarke acknowledged that his legislation would not lead to significant change.

“This is one small step, but anything that induces property owners to add additional fire safety measures inside their properties is important and worth doing,” Clarke said. “We will continue doing anything within our power to make residential properties safe from fire for every resident of our city.”

Under the bill, interested landlords and property owners would be required to submit their plans to install any escape ladder to the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The bill, geared towards multi-family apartment buildings, also calls for an engineer or qualified professional to confirm in writing that the ladder is safe for the property in question, positioned near a window or another point of egress, and meets other safety regulations established by the city.

A property owner or landlord who fails to properly maintain the ladder would be required to repay the tax credits to the city, unless the city determined the ladder was compromised as a result of a natural disaster or “other act of God,” an act of terrorism or vandalism, or “circumstances beyond the control of the landlord or property owner.”

The measure does not say whether landlords and property owners can claim a tax credit for each ladder they install, but indicates the tax credit will be limited to a certain dollar amount.

Clarke said those details will be worked out before the bill goes up for a vote.

“Anything we do in the government, the bean counters tend to have the final say,” Clarke said in an interview. “We personally think that the cost associated with this can’t ever be too high and we need to be in the position to keep people safe.”