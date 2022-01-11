What to know about fire safety rules for your Philadelphia home or apartment

The Fairmount rowhouse blaze that killed 12 people last week has raised questions about fire safety in the city. The building had battery-powered smoke alarms that weren’t working, no sprinkler system, no fire escape and no fire extinguisher.

Safety features like hard-wired smoke detectors and sprinklers are not required under city code for older two-family duplexes like the one that burned, but some of these features are required for newer or larger residential buildings.

We’ve compiled a guide to fire safety requirements for Philadelphia homes. Whether you live in an apartment building, rowhouse apartment or single-family home, here’s what you should expect.

Fire escapes and other exits

Philadephia code doesn’t require fire escapes in any residential buildings. Instead, the code requires exits that don’t require going through another residential unit.

“A fire escape is one way of getting out of the building,” said Karen Guss, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections. “But it’s not required to use a fire escape to get out of a building. What’s required are means of egress.”

A means of egress is a direct way of getting out of a building, without going through another unit.

“Down a hallway or stairs or whatever, that’s fine — and then directly to the outside,” Guss said. “If I have to go through your apartment, that’s not OK.”

Buildings with one or two dwelling units, including detached homes, twins, and rowhomes, are only required to have one means of egress — for example, a front door.

Residences with three or more units need to have more than just the one door, but the number depends on factors such as the length of hallways, number of occupants and whether or not the building has a sprinkler system.

Sprinkler systems

Sprinklers systems became mandatory for townhomes in Pennsylvania in 2010 and for one- and two-family dwellings the next year. To this day, one- to two-family homes built before that year are not required to have them — but those built after that date are, Guss said. The only exceptions are ​​detached homes and twins attached on one side only. This means that the Fairmount rowhouse that burned last week would have had sprinklers if it were built today.

New residential buildings with three or more units are also required to have sprinkler systems.