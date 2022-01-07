The rowhouse didn’t have any active violations, investigations, or permits, according to city Licenses & Inspections records. The home contained no fire escapes, a longtime concern of neighbors who said that many nearby houses operated as triplexes. Philadelphia code does not mandate fire escapes in any city properties, said L&I spokesperson Karen Guss.

Newer PHA properties have hard-wired smoke detectors, rather than battery-operated ones, Jeremiah said. Newer highrises also have sprinkler systems.

“For us to upgrade all of our scattered site units, all of our older developments, it requires huge investments,” Jeremiah said. “These are aging housing stock that some of which dates back to the 1940s.”

The fire should not be blamed on the “intact family” who lived inside the apartment that erupted in flames, Jeremiah said.

Christmas tree may have caught fire

Jeremiah spoke emotionally in front of handsome brick rowhouses like the one that caught fire, calling on Philadelphians to suspend judgment of the PHA tenants.

He said that the tenants of the upper-story apartment where the fire began moved into the unit in 2011 as a family of six, and updated their lease over the years to allow 14 members of their family to share the space. A grandmother lived there with her three daughters and their children.

“The family had children and the family grew,” he said. “Our policies and procedures do not evict people because they have children. We don’t remove them because their families are growing. The absurdity of that notion, I think, is self-explanatory.”

Jeremiah noted that he too grew up in a multi-generational household, living with 16 members of his family.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Fire officials in a Thursday afternoon press conference would not provide further details due to the ongoing investigation. Philadelphia Police Department officials said on Wednesday they could not yet say whether the deaths may be deemed homicides or inspire a criminal investigation.

Sources told WHYY News partner 6abc that a Christmas tree may have ignited inside the rowhouse and started the deadly fire. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed that investigators on Wednesday filed a search warrant application in Common Plea Court seeking access to the apartment building. The warrant contained information indicating a child age 5 or younger was playing with a lighter and lit the tree on fire, as first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said Thursday it wasn’t hard to get people out of the building despite there only being only two exits — the front door and a back door. The problem was the strength of the fire, particularly in the kitchen area located in the front of the second floor. The family of five that lived in the lower-level apartment managed to escape.