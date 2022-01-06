After Fairmount rowhouse fire kills 12, a search for answers

An early morning fire on Wednesday tore through a Fairmount rowhouse, claiming the lives of 12 people. The tragedy marked the city’s deadliest single fire in at least a century, with eight children among those who lost their lives.

The three-story North 23rd Street rowhouse, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority and divided into two apartments, was home to 26 people at the time the fire broke out.

Mayor Jim Kenney, speaking from the scene of the fire, called Wednesday “without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history.”

Here’s what we know about the Fairmount fire, and what we don’t:

What do we know about the victims?

Officials have yet to identify those killed in the blaze, which broke out before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Isaiah Brown, 18, knew several of the victims, who were his cousins.

“They’re babies, man. Young children. They didn’t even get to experience life,” Brown said.

Officials initially indicated that 13 people were killed, seven of them children, but updated those figures late Wednesday. Eight children and four adults were ultimately found dead.

At least two people, one adult and one child, were hospitalized in critical but stable condition, officials said Wednesday. Eight people managed to escape the building.