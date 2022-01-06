After Fairmount rowhouse fire kills 12, a search for answers
An early morning fire on Wednesday tore through a Fairmount rowhouse, claiming the lives of 12 people. The tragedy marked the city’s deadliest single fire in at least a century, with eight children among those who lost their lives.
The three-story North 23rd Street rowhouse, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority and divided into two apartments, was home to 26 people at the time the fire broke out.
Mayor Jim Kenney, speaking from the scene of the fire, called Wednesday “without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history.”
Here’s what we know about the Fairmount fire, and what we don’t:
What do we know about the victims?
Officials have yet to identify those killed in the blaze, which broke out before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Isaiah Brown, 18, knew several of the victims, who were his cousins.
“They’re babies, man. Young children. They didn’t even get to experience life,” Brown said.
Officials initially indicated that 13 people were killed, seven of them children, but updated those figures late Wednesday. Eight children and four adults were ultimately found dead.
At least two people, one adult and one child, were hospitalized in critical but stable condition, officials said Wednesday. Eight people managed to escape the building.
What happens now?
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Philadelphia Police Department officials said Wednesday that they can’t yet say whether the deaths could be deemed homicides or inspire a criminal investigation.
According to city officials, PHA installed four smoke detectors in the duplex in 2019. The housing authority installed additional two smoke detectors in 2020 during another inspection. PHA last inspected the homes in May 2021, and all six smoke detectors were operating properly at the time, PHA president Kelvin Jeremiah said.
Sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer that a Christmas tree may have ignited inside the rowhouse and started the deadly fire. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office said only that the investigation continues.
The rowhouse didn’t have any active violations, investigations, or permits, according to city Licenses & Inspections records. The home contained no fire escapes, a longtime concern of neighbors who said that many of the homes operated as triplexes. Philadelphia code does not mandate fire escapes in any city properties, said L&I spokesperson Karen Guss. Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said Thursday it wasn’t hard to get people out of the building — that firefighters got people out quickly. The problem was the strength of the fire, particularly in the kitchen area located in the front of the second floor.
Murphy also said there was nothing to slow down the fire, and that there were only two exits — the front door and a back door.
It is not yet clear if the 26 people sleeping in the two units lived there permanently. Murphy indicated 18 people lived between the second and third floors, which he called “a tremendous number of people.” Mayor Kenney was quick to caution that “we can’t pass judgment” on the occupants’ living situation.
Philadelphia faces a dire affordable housing shortage and long before the pandemic, the city struggled to provide safe and legal housing for many vulnerable families.
PHA owns thousands of other rowhomes like the one that burned on North 23rd Street. Some 4,000 families live in “scatter site” homes owned by the housing authority, according to PHA. Wednesday’s tragedy indicates more support is needed, advocates say.
We are absolutely devastated about today’s fire, which killed 13 people. Though we don’t yet have all of the information, we know that our society is structurally designed for tragedies to occur, with broken systems that include a lack of affordable housing & no safety net.
— Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (@CLSphila) January 5, 2022
Where can I turn to for help?
Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management, along with the Red Cross and Salvation Army, has opened a Friends and Relatives Center at Bache-Martin Elementary School to assist family and friends affected by the fire.
The city also pointed to the Philly HopeLine, a free helpline staffed by clinicians from Uplift Center for Grieving Children, as a supportive resource for Philadelphia students and their families. Residents can call or text 1-833-PHL-HOPE from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Other city-run resources include the Medical Examiner’s Office free bereavement support (215-685-7402) and Healthy Minds Philly, whose free mental health resources include crisis and grief support.
How can I help?
WHYY’s Billy Penn is keeping track of ways to offer help to those affected by the Fairmount rowhouse fire, whether through city-affiliated efforts or local mutual aid organizations.
Among those collecting donations is Children First. The nonprofit, which is dedicated to helping Philly kids, is pledging 100% of proceeds toward the families of the victims through an EveryAction fund.
Community activist Anton Moore, of Unity in the Community, is also pitching in to help. Moore is collecting supplies, including clothing and shoes for five people.
WHYY News’ Aaron Moselle contributed reporting.
