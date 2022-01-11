Fairmount rowhouse fire that killed 12 began when a Christmas tree ignited

Investigators believe the devastating Fairmount rowhouse fire that killed 12 people last week began with the ignition of a Christmas tree.

Philadelphia officials announced their findings of a preliminary investigation into the blaze at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said officials believe with near-certainty that the tree was ignited by a lighter located nearby.

When a detective interviewed a child who survived the fire at the hospital, he said he was playing with an orange cigarette lighter and accidentally set the tree on fire, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

As investigators piece together what led up to the Jan. 5 fire, Thiel said “we are left with the words of that traumatized 5-year-old child to help us understand how the lighter and tree came together with tragic consequences.”

Thiel said the 5-year-old was the only survivor from the second floor, where the fire began. Nine children were among the 12 people killed. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims:

Dekwan Robinson, 8

Destiny McDonald, 15

Janiyah Roberts, 4

J’Kwan Robinson, 5

Natasha Wayne, 7

Quientien Tate-McDonald, 16

Quinsha White, 18

Rosalee McDonald, 33

Shaniece Wayne, 10

Taniesha Robinson, 3

Tiffany Robinson, 2

Virginia Thomas, 30