As investigators continue their probe into Wednesday’s deadly fire in Fairmount, friends and family continue to process the devastating loss of 12 lives, many of which had barely started.

Andre Wright coached siblings Destiny McDonald and Quintien Tate-McDonald, two of the eight children that authorities said were killed in the blaze that quickly ripped through the three-story rowhome on North 23rd Street.

Wright leads Give And Go Athletics, an afterschool basketball program that operated out of Bache-Martin Elementary School in Fairmount. Both Destiny and Quintien, former students at Bache-Martin, participated.

“They always showed up together,” said Wright. “They were very, very close that way.”

Destiny, 14, signed up after her brother and quickly made her mark, winning a championship the first year she played on the co-ed team.

“She was tougher than most of the boys in the school,” said Wright, adding that the two of them butted heads initially but eventually grew close.

“To know Destiny was to love her,” Wright said. In her honor, he now plans to create an all-girls team, something Destiny constantly asked him for.

Quintien, 16, was not as talented at basketball as his sister, but he also wasn’t as committed to the sport, Wright said. He participated because he liked to participate in anything he could, never shying away from trying new things.

“He was a very outgoing young man. He had no problem talking to strangers,” said Wright, adding that he was like “the mayor” of village-like Fairmount.

Former Bache-Martin teacher Gabriana Nisiotis also remembers Quintien’s hunger to try new things. He was a student in her seventh-grade math and homeroom classrooms.

“He was so eager to learn about anything and everything there was in the world,” Nisiotis said. That appetite for knowledge and new experiences took him every Friday of that year to the Center City offices of the accounting firm Deloitte through Spark, a mentorship program that Bache students participated in. Nisiotis would go there with Quintien and watch him soak up the new environment — and watch him offer to help clean up.