On the one-year anniversary of a tragic fire that killed 12 in the city’s Fairmount section, Philadelphia leaders joined neighbors, family, and friends at Chevron Hills Cemetery to remember those lost.

Dozens of family and friends gathered at the cemetery where the victims are interred to see the new black stone engraved with photos of those lost. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said it’s a day that will be forever remembered in the city.

“I can promise you on behalf of the almost 3000 women and men of the Philadelphia Fire Department that we will never forget what happened on that tragic morning one year ago.”