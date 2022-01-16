Members of the public are invited to attend the funeral for the nine children and three adults who died in a devastating fire at a Fairmount rowhouse on Jan. 5. The services will be held Monday at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

“There are no words to express the love and gratitude our family holds in our hearts for our community,” the victims’ families said in a statement. “We are beyond moved by the outpouring of love and support.”

The service begins at 9 a.m. Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard is expected to make brief opening remarks, and the service for the victims will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the church’s website.