Deadly Fairmount blaze moved President Biden to call Philly fire union leader

President Joe Biden wants Philadelphia’s firefighters to know that he sees them.

Biden called the head of Philadelphia’s fire union Monday night to discuss last week’s devastating blaze at a Fairmount rowhome, where nine children and three adults died.

During the six-minute call, Mike Bresnan, president of the local union, said he discussed his members’ response to the tragic fire, and ways the president could help.

“I asked him, well it could be nice if you could reach out to a member or two there — the guys who searched the third floor that discovered the victims initially.”

Bresnan said Biden promised to send letters to the two firefighters.

While they discussed the fire, their similar backgrounds of having both lost a child, and their Catholic upbringings, Brennan said a portion of their conversation centered on the Philadelphia Fire department’s resources.