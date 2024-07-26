From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For just three days, Chester County is home to the Arena of the Brave, a part of the 2024 regional TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series.

On Thursday morning, firefighters from across the region descended on Exton, Pennsylvania, to test their might for day one of the Northeast Regional Classic.

Dozens of spectators packed into a vacant Sam’s Club parking lot to cheer on and witness what organizers and participants described as the “toughest two minutes in sports.”

“It’s not terrible,” announcer Huan DeRiggs said. “You’ll come close to death — but you won’t die.”