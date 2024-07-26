From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
For just three days, Chester County is home to the Arena of the Brave, a part of the 2024 regional TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series.
On Thursday morning, firefighters from across the region descended on Exton, Pennsylvania, to test their might for day one of the Northeast Regional Classic.
Dozens of spectators packed into a vacant Sam’s Club parking lot to cheer on and witness what organizers and participants described as the “toughest two minutes in sports.”
“It’s not terrible,” announcer Huan DeRiggs said. “You’ll come close to death — but you won’t die.”
Joey Horton, 61, retired from Largo Fire Rescue in Florida in 2017, following an illustrious 30-year firefighting career. In his heyday, Horton was a champion and would finish the obstacle course in one minute and 40 seconds.
Horton last competed in 2008 before injuries derailed the fun. He returned this year with a goal to simply pace himself and finish — which he did in three minutes and 30 seconds. Somewhere along the way, he said he rediscovered a feeling he never wants to forget.
“I’ve been gone for 16 years and walked back on the course today, and the family recognized me after 16 years,” Horton said. “Men and women came over and hugged me. Even gave me kisses on my cheek. It’s like a family out here.”
The course: ‘It’s brutal’
The competition begins with lugging a 42-pound high-rise pack up nearly a half-dozen flights of steps in the grueling July heat. It only gets harder from there.
That athletic feat is followed by hoisting another heavy weight from the base of the tower to its peak—in front of an entire audience.
Next up is the Kaiser Machine, where participants slam a nine-pound sledgehammer into an I-beam. Once the beam reaches the back of the footwalks, firefighters race around fire hydrants like a slalom, then retrieve a hose and drag it 75 feet until they reach saloon doors anchored to the course.
Once there, they fire at their target. The most grueling aspect of the course is its final leg where participants yank a 175-pound mannequin — affectionately known as Rescue Randy — all the way to the finish line.
The competitors wear upwards of 45 pounds of equipment while tackling each challenge.
“It’s brutal,” said Nick Lindsay, a member of Upper Darby Professional Firefighters, Local 2493. “It looks easier than what it actually is.”
Lindsay has always wanted to compete in the event, and with Chester County Tourism sponsoring it for the first time, he took the leap. His time of two minutes and 24 seconds was the time to beat. He said it felt good to finish.
“Part of our job is staying fit, and to be able to put it to the test like this is really cool,” he said.
Loads of support: ‘That’s why I keep coming back’
Bob Scholly Jr., from Glenside, doesn’t think he’d have much of a chance of completing the challenge at his age.
But he was there to cheer on his son Jimmy and his colleagues from the Glenside Fire Company. He said fun events with the community are great for spreading the message about the need for addressing the suburban firefighter shortage.
“If you want to come out and represent your community and give something back, come to the local firehouse, find out what you can do to volunteer and help out,” Scholly, fire marshal for Lower Moreland Township, said. “It’s very rewarding. It’s a great opportunity. I’ve enjoyed it for a long time, and I’m excited to be here. My son finished. That’s all that matters to me.”
Jimmy said the course tested him physically and mentally.
“You’re gonna be tired by the time you get down the stairs, but you gotta find that place to dig deep and really get after it, but it was fun,” he said.
Madison Sehn and Amber Glenning, both firefighters with the Glenside Fire Company, came up with the idea of having the trio take on the course. Sehn said it was a nice change of pace.
“Definitely the hardest — I won’t say two minutes because it did not take me just two minutes — but definitely the hardest competition I’ve done,” Sehn said.
Gordon Voit, the creative marketing manager for Task Force Tips, said eight regional championships are happening nationwide. The series culminates in a national and international tournament.
“These are people who are saving lives, and you cannot save lives unless you are pushing yourself to the fullest, and so as a sponsor, this is something that we want to get behind,” Voit said. “Because this is a group of people who are looking to make the best version of themselves possible.”
Kim Kerschner, a Maryland resident who grew up in Bucks County, participated in the challenge because she wants to inspire more women to get involved in the fire service.
“I work for the Department of Veterans Affairs at Perry Point. I’m the only female firefighter there, and I’m trying to advertise and get more women to be in the fire service because we can do the job just like any other person,” Kerschner said.
During each round of the course, if a participant finishes before another, they push Rescue Randy off of their body, peel themselves off the mat and cheer on the competition.
They’re all on the same side.
“That’s why I keep coming back,” Horton said. “And it don’t matter if I’m 61 or 71. I’ll still be here because of all these people out here.”
Day two of the event kicks off Friday morning.
