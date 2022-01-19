‘It’s OK to not be OK’: Bache-Martin community processes grief in wake of tragic fire

Standing in the school parking lot, she paused to remember the children.

Quinsha White, 18, a “sweet, beautiful young woman.”

Quintien, who had “big aspirations to possibly be a leader in this city.”

Destiny, “a tough cookie looking out for everybody.”

Shaniece and Natasha Wayne, 7 and 10, “sweet and loving” sisters who attended the elementary school at the time of their deaths.

Bache-Martin had been virtual in the first week and a half after the fire, as omicron cases soared throughout Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, students streamed back into the school, past colorful balloons and encouraging signs with handwritten messages of support. Welcome Back Bache-Martin. We Love You. We Love Our Teachers and Staff.

Two parents spent the early morning stringing up those signs, handmade by Bache-Martin families.

“In the scheme of things it may not seem like a lot, but for us, all of the signs, the sidewalk chalk, the balloons — it’s like we’re giving a hug to our school,” said Jerilyn Dressler, president of the nonprofit Friends of Bache-Martin and mother of a 5th-grader.

The idea was to “show our staff and returning students some love on a really hard day, after a really hard almost two weeks,” said Tara Mataraza Desmond, a board member of both the friends group and the home and school association. Two of her children currently attend the school, and another graduated.

The groups have been quietly extending support to the school, from dropping off snacks for teachers to sorting through donations. They also started a mutual aid fund aimed at assisting families and addressing student inequity.

At the same time, parents have been helping their own children work through their trauma and grief.

“I think, with a lot of families, it comes out in a lot of questions,” Dressler said. “A lot of fear of fires. You know, ‘What do we do?’ So we talk through fire safety in our own home.”

This was the second fire in the neighborhood in a short period.

“I think that’s part of the processing, is getting an understanding of the facts and providing reassurance and comfort, and telling them that you are safe and you are loved.”

Her son wrote a poem to work through his feelings.

McAdoo thinks it will be good to address these questions and fears face-to-face.

“I think it will help our spirits to be around our students, and for our students to be around us,” McAdoo said. “We’ll better be able to help each other, being in person.”

‘Reminders of the loss’

Stepping back into a school building after a tragedy, though, can also stir up strong emotions.

“It may feel like you’re re-experiencing all the emotions you felt on that first day,” said Katherine Streit with the Uplift Center for Grieving Children, one of several groups working with Bache-Martin students and staff in the wake of the fire. “Re-entering a school building may be the first time that you’ve had to grapple with, ‘Oh my gosh, the last time I was here, so-and-so was here.’ We may be seeing things that remind us of the students and families who died.“

“It might be a particularly emotional day or week, and that’s OK,” she continued. “It doesn’t mean that you’re doing it wrong or you’re not making progress. It just means that re-entering that space is a poignant thing with all those physical reminders of the loss.”

As students transition back into physical classrooms, and staff work to support them while processing their own loss, several groups are helping with the grieving process.

Streit and her team work with schools that have experienced a death in the community, offering everything from grief groups to staff trainings.

She said adults are often tempted to want to cheer children up, or try to protect them from the realities of tragedies, but what’s most healing and helpful is validating their feelings.

“It’s OK for kids to be sad,” she said. “It’s OK for kids to be angry. It’s actually a really reasonable response to what’s happening right now. When we change our goal in terms of fixing the emotion or cheering kids up, if we can change that to being with them and witnessing their grief and reminding them they’re not alone, that is what kids need.”

Yolanda Hughes is with Network of Neighbors Responding to Violence, a city program that provides trauma support after tragedies, and is also working with Bache-Martin.

Her team holds group discussions to gauge how people are doing, what supports they have in place, and what more they might need. They work to place people together who were impacted on a similar level, like creating a discussion group for children who were best friends of the victims, “because their experience and connection is different.”

Hughes said she avoids asking people how they’re feeling. “It’s just hard to put feelings into words when something like this has happened,” she said.

Instead, she walks through a set of concrete questions. What are some thoughts that have been on your mind since the incident occurred? What are some changes in your body or routine? What moods have you been experiencing?

“What naturally happens when people are grouped together in those conversations is that they realize, ‘I’m not by myself. I’m not the only person having these reactions,’” Hughes said. “It helps to generate safety. It starts to have people talking about the healing process, and people within those group discussions can support each other.”