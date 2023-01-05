Philly’s MLK Day of Service will focus on gun violence prevention

More than 50 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, Philadelphia will honor his memory and legacy with a day of service, with a special focus on combatting gun violence.

The 28th annual MLK event will feature volunteers assembling kits designed to help victims of gun violence, according to Todd Bernstein who heads up the King Day of Service.

The kits will “include tourniquets and other materials that will actually allow treatment to be given onsite after a victim suffers gun violence,” he said.

The event began in 1994 after then-U.S. Senator Harris Wofford of Pennsylvania called for King’s birthday to be commemorated with a day “on” instead of a day “off.”

The event has grown over the years, with thousands coming out to do community service projects. As he announced details of this year’s commemoration, Bernstein reminded those in attendance both in person and virtually that Dr. King himself was a victim of gun violence in 1968. 55 years later, gun violence has claimed hundreds of lives in Philadelphia.

Kent Julye lost his son to gun violence on the Fourth of July. He called for everyone to join together to fight the epidemic.

“Everyone gathered for the day of service should remember their collective stories, should remember their brothers and sisters and sons and grandsons who have been murdered,” Julye said. “We need to do better.”

Karen Asper Jordan of the Cecil B. Moore Freedom Fighters says there needs to be a united effort to stop the violence in the country.

“A lot of these killings. It’s not senseless. There’s a reason for children to act the way they act because people failed them, to be perfectly honest,” she said. “Every part of the government, city, state, federal, parents, me, and you. We’ve all failed our children somewhere along the line.”