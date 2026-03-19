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Tenant organizers in West Philadelphia are spreading the word about a July deadline that they say has the power to destabilize thousands of longtime residents and the communities they call home.

The effort concerns 925 rental units scattered across more than a dozen neighborhoods, including several gentrifying areas. The private developer who owns them wants to sell the portfolio to the city so these homes remain affordable. And housing advocates want to make sure that happens.

They say education is the first step.

“Tenants are confused about what’s happening,” said Eric Braxton, project director with OnePA West/Southwest Rising.

In late June, letters went out informing tenants that Neighborhood Restorations planned to sell its government-backed properties, a requirement under city law. The same attorney-drafted notice was sent to the city, community groups, housing attorneys and Councilmember Jaime Gauthier, whose district includes the vast majority of these properties, many of which were built or rehabilitated in the early 1990s and 2000s.

Gauthier expected the letter. Receiving it, however, meant there was essentially a year for the city to put together a priority bid to buy the properties. After that, Neighborhood Restorations could start marketing them to the general public, a move the council member and her constituents worry could result in the displacement of about 3,000 tenants amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis.

It’s why they hope the city and other stakeholders will seize the opportunity to solve what they consider a citywide problem — before the clock runs out on July 4.

The portfolio represents about 12% of the subsidized units in Philadelphia that could lose their affordability restrictions over the next decade. It was forged with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that will expire in batches on a rolling basis beginning this year.

“This is our opportunity to solidify affordability for decades to come in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier’s office has convened multiple meetings around a potential bid. That work is now in the hands of Local Initiatives Support Corporation Philadelphia, a community development organization.

“LISC has agreed to convene a project management team and a small group of city and state government representatives to develop feasible acquisition and preservation strategies for the Neighborhood Restorations homes over the next few months,” Executive Director Andrew Frishkoff said in a statement.

Members of the Parker administration will participate in those talks, Frishkoff said. A mayoral spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.