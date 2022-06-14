As climate change makes Philly temps rise, so does urgency to make schools cooler

When John Coats goes to work at Emlen Elementary School in East Mount Airy, the best way to teach addition and subtraction is not the only thing on his mind. He also has to worry about keeping his students cool.

Emlen is one of more than 100 schools in the School District of Philadelphia — or about 60% — that lack central air conditioning. Coats estimates just about a third of the classrooms at Emlen have functional window units, but his second-floor classroom is not one of them.

“It’s an old building built in 1925, so it maintains the heat,” he said. “When the sun hits it, it’s hotter in the building than it is outside.”

The building’s walls start to sweat, and floors become dangerously slippery, said Coats, who teaches math and is the school climate facilitator at Emlen. Teachers bring in fans and freeze pops. Coats is often forced to take his class outside and pivot to a different lesson, because he notices his sweltering 5 to 12-year-old students losing focus.

“They’re distracted,” he said. “You’re going to lose more than half your class.”

With aging facilities, the School District of Philadelphia is struggling to keep students cool and ready to learn in a warming world. Philadelphia public schools let out for the summer Tuesday, after a spring that brought historically hot temperatures to the city and ahead of a summer that’s expected to be an above-average scorcher. Late last month, schools sent students home early due to excessive heat — reminiscent of the rocky start to the school year in 2018, when the heat made students and teachers ill, and schools closed early multiple days.

Researchers have found a link between hotter temperatures and lower test scores, and that heat contributes to educational inequality. Across much of the country, schools are struggling to operate in increasingly hot weather.

Coats, a teacher of 36 years in the district and nine at Emlen Elementary School, said the issue of extreme heat in classrooms seems to be getting worse.

“It’s always been a problem, the climate of the building,” he said. But “it gets extremely hot now more than it used to.”

Temperature records back him up.