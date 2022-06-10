Target areas for Philly’s latest round of COVID aid? Staffing, learning loss, and asbestos

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

One of Principal Joanne Beaver’s biggest concerns during the pandemic is having enough money to cover personnel.

“I have difficult decisions to make every year around positions,” said Beaver, who’s head of the High School for Creative and Performing Arts in South Philadelphia. “There are two things that lead my thinking in terms of budget — the well-being of students’ safety and equity.”

Beaver’s experience is a microcosm of what educators in the city’s public schools have gone through during COVID. Yet they’re getting some support through the third and latest round of federal COVID relief money for K-12.

When deciding how to use that $1.1 billion, which comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund, the Philadelphia district is prioritizing academic recovery, social and emotional support, building upgrades and repairs, and curriculum development. Of this third round of ESSER, the district is dedicating $350 million to academic recovery and learning acceleration, the single-largest amount for any category of spending, according to a breakdown of the funding provided by the district.

The money could provide a crucial boost for the district at a very difficult time for city schools; last year, Superintendent William Hite called the money “unprecedented.” Yet the aid hasn’t totally assuaged long-term worries about the district linked to the pandemic and other issues.

Mary Sanchez, principal at Warren G. Harding Middle School in the Northeast, told Chalkbeat the money has been a relief for her.

The school has used the money on different after-school programs like tutoring for English language arts and math. “We had a chess club, a Scrabble club, a drama club, LGBTQ club, a step dance club and a girl support club, so we had at least 10 to 15 different extracurricular programs after school for our students to participate in,” Sanchez said.

Beaver is using her school’s share of the money, $119,000, to address staffing needs such as the hiring of a new assistant principal, as well as social and emotional learning for students who’ve endured prolonged school closures, various trauma, and disruptions to their classwork since March 2020.

Districts must use or obligate the money over a three-year time span. In two previous rounds of federal COVID aid, the Philadelphia district received a combined $512 million.

Breaking down what will be spent and where

The first round of the district’s ESSER funding from early 2020, about $112 million, was intended to help schools confront the early stages of the pandemic by preventing staff layoffs, among other things. And $400 million for Philadelphia schools in the second round of ESSER from late 2020 paid for everything from cleaning and protective equipment to technology.

The district must spend or otherwise commit funding from the third round of ESSER by the end of September 2024.

Of the $1.1 billion, Philadelphia schools will use $350 million to support educational recovery and accelerate learning. Parents and educators have been concerned about learning loss throughout COVID; students made the transition back to in-person learning last August, after 18 months of virtual learning. Many students have also been absent, making teaching and learning a challenge.

According to Uri Monson, the district’s chief financial officer, this pot of money will pay for summer learning programs to help students get back on track, and it will also support after-school programs, before-school programs, tutoring, and academic clubs. Some funding will also go towards retaining staff, like teachers as well as administrators, who will in turn help students recover academically.

“There’s no way the students are going to recover [without more help], so we have to have the staff there,” Monson said.

Another $325 million is dedicated for improving facilities conditions across the district to address well-documented problems with ventilation and asbestos. Teachers last year threatened to boycott work over these and other building safety concerns.

The district plans to use some of this money on ventilation and HVAC projects, and will also replace three of its school buildings: Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School, Thomas Holme Elementary School, and AMY (Alternative Middle Years) at James Martin School.

“We have identified three buildings that will primarily be funded through this, which are either being completely rebuilt or either brand new buildings, basically completely rehabbed. This was just approved by the board a few months ago,” Monson said. “So that’s three essentially new schools.”