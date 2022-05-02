Want to know the condition of a Philly school building? New map to help.

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Parents and teachers have complained for years about crumbling and unsafe Philadelphia school buildings, and have called for greater transparency about problems and repair efforts. Now the district hopes a new website will help address those concerns.

In a move to provide solutions to its facility challenges, the district unveiled a site Tuesday specifically for its Facilities Planning Process aimed to inform the public on how it is managing its aging infrastructure. Visitors will be able to use an interactive map to access information about each school building’s condition, as well as facility assessments conducted by third-party industry professionals.

“Ultimately, what’s going to happen is we’re going to look at this information, along with some other extra experts in the district, and we’re going to come up with a series of options that we think will help solve the unique challenges that the schools are facing,” said Vanessa Benton, deputy chief of school planning and space management for the district.

Concerns about the state of Philadelphia K-12 facilities stem in part from the fact that the average Philadelphia school building is 75 years old.