Dr. Tony Watlington, the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools System in North Carolina, has been named the new superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

After being introduced Friday morning, Watlington said he’ll bring a passion for student achievement to his new job.

“I wake up every morning asking myself one question, how are the children, how are all the children,” he said.

School board President Joyce Wilkerson says Watlington can deliver quality education.