Philly school board names Tony Watlington as new superintendent
Dr. Tony Watlington, the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools System in North Carolina, has been named the new superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.
After being introduced Friday morning, Watlington said he’ll bring a passion for student achievement to his new job.
“I wake up every morning asking myself one question, how are the children, how are all the children,” he said.
School board President Joyce Wilkerson says Watlington can deliver quality education.
“Dr. Watlington is a deeply experienced, respected, innovative, and visionary educator whose background and expertise make him the right person to become the next Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia,” she said. “The board is committed to ensuring he is set up for success in this role.”
Watlington was one of three finalists for the position in the school board’s six-month-long search after current Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced he would step down. Hite has led Philly schools for the past 10 years. Hite will join Cincinnati-based nonprofit Knowledgeworks as its president and CEO effective July 1.
The school board will officially vote to approve Watlington’s contract at its meeting on April 7. The board says his base salary will be $340,000, the same as Hite would have received if his contract were renewed.
Saturdays just got more interesting.