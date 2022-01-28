Superintendent Hite named next CEO of national education nonprofit

After a decade-long tenure as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, William Hite will become the next CEO and president of the education non-profit KnowledgeWorks, effective July 1.

The national organization, which is based in Cincinnati, partners with school districts, state education departments, and education agencies to “imagine, build and sustain vibrant learning communities.”

Hite will remain in his current role as superintendent through the end of the school year, the Philadelphia Board of Education said in a statement on Friday.

“We are grateful for his continued leadership and service to the school district, and we support his ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and consistent school year for the children and families of Philadelphia,” Board President Joyce Wilkerson wrote. “Dr. Hite will be instrumental in the plan to onboard his successor, and we look forward to collaborating with him to support a smooth transition to a new superintendent.”