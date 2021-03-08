As students return to classrooms, Philly officials announce new list of school openings

At the same time, district officials say, they’ll work toward welcoming back another subset of students, including those with disabilities, those learning English, and high school students taking technical courses that require hands-on learning.

Hite says he’d like to give all students the option to attend some in-person classes before the school year ends in early June, but he isn’t committing to that.

“We will continue to move forward and get as many children back as possible,” said Hite.

At some point, Hite added, there are “diminishing returns” when it comes to bringing students back into buildings, a reference to the fact that the end of the school year is just three months away.

“We’d like to have all schools open. I wish I had a magic wand and could do that,” said Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday.

Without providing details, Kenney also added that he’d like — at some point — to see “an extended school year for everybody” so students could make up for the shortcomings of virtual classes.

“But it’s a matter of cost and getting it done,” said Kenney.

On Monday, a swarm of media and officials awaited the few dozen children who returned to Juniata Park Academy in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

Of the roughly 300 students at the school eligible to return, 68 opted for in-person learning in the fall survey.

The district’s plan is for about half of students to be in the school on a given day while the other half learn from home. That meant on Monday, only about 34 students showed up at Juniata Park Academy.

Among them was second-grader Amaiya Jones, who said she felt “a little bit happy” returning to her school building for the first time in a year.

“I didn’t really like school” before the pandemic, said Amaiya. “But I guess I do now.”

Amaiya said she didn’t remember much of the school building she left last year, only that it was “pretty big.”

Her mom, Victoria Jones, said she was “very excited” to get Amaiya back in a physical classroom. She said her daughter struggled to focus during online school and it took a lot of effort to get her to do her work amid the distractions of home.

“It’s been a long year,” said Jones with a chuckle.

Below is the list of schools slated to reopen for classroom learning on March 15: