On first day back in classrooms for Philly students, a mix of excitement and fear

‘I don’t feel safe’

Teachers like Samantha Rutherford can sympathize with parents who want their kids back in classrooms, agreeing that such a long break from in-person learning is “scary.”

But skepticism over building readiness lingers in many city educators.

Rutherford, a kindergarten teacher at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, was not encouraged last week when, entering her classroom for the first time in months, she found it covered in black dust, cockroaches, and mouse feces.

After cleaning and setting up her room, moving tables and chairs six feet apart, Rutherford’s hands were covered in filth. When asked how she felt about her building reopening, she mustered the words, “stressed, tired, nervous.”

According to Rutherford, teachers were assured that maintenance would clean every classroom before their arrival.

But, instead of prepping for the difficulty of hybrid teaching, Rutherford said she was frustrated she needed to do “another job that I was told I didn’t have to do.”

Rutherford has also been confused by the district’s ventilation report for Bethune. The corridors are listed as safe for zero occupants. In the reports for many other schools, hallways aren’t listed at all. Rutherford has been asking union reps and school leaders for an explanation, but hasn’t gotten answers. She’ll need to use the stairwell to walk her students back and forth from the cafeteria.

“I don’t feel safe walking in the stairwell,” she said. “How do you justify that?”

After all of her preparation and anxiety, she’s scheduled to teach just one student in person on Monday. The rest of her class will be virtual. On Thursdays and Fridays, four students are set to be in the classroom.

Siobhan Dotson, music teacher at Southwark School in South Philly, says specialist teachers feel especially vulnerable because they circulate around buildings, interacting with different cohorts of kids.

“We are the most at risk, and we are the last to be considered and thought of,” said Dotson. “I miss the kids dearly. It’s not about that.”

Dotson noted that district leaders frequently use the words “we’re all in this together.” But she feels otherwise. “We are not in this together,” she said. “This is an every-man-for-himself mentality.”

Her fear around the spread of COVID-19 comes from experience. She tested positive over the summer, and still feels the after-effects, the lack of taste and smell. Her cousin also had the coronavirus, and consequently developed epilepsy.

Both teachers wondered why the district could not wait until all teachers are vaccinated, which city health officials recently said could happen by early April.

Union leaders had previously said it would be “foolish” to reopen schools before all educators are vaccinated, but abandoned that demand in its latest agreement. Guidance from local and national health experts has backed school reopening prior to inoculation.

The academic implications of the return are another question. Dotson and Rutherford are both unsure of how they will teach virtual and in-person students simultaneously — something teachers in the suburbs have struggled with as well.

“It’s like riding a bike, flying a plane, all at the same time. They’re telling us to do the impossible here,” said Dotson.

Rutherford said when teaching virtually, she sees her students doing all sorts of things, like standing on chairs, requiring her to closely monitor the screen.

She wonders which set of students is going to miss her undivided attention more.

“Is it going to be the kids that are on the screen that are going to miss out because I’m trying to help a student that’s in the classroom who’s having login issues?” she said. “Is the student in the classroom going to get upset because I’m trying to help the kids on the screen?”