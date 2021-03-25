Philly schools to welcome more students back to classrooms in late April

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia public school students in grades 3-5 and middle school students with complex needs will be eligible to return to physical classrooms in late April, the school district announced Thursday.

Families with students in these eligibility groups will have the option of sending their children to school in-person twice a week — an option already available to students in pre-K through second grade.

“We look forward to welcoming more students back to school for in-person learning during this next phase and meeting the needs of more families who want this learning option for their child,” said Superintendent William Hite in a statement.

Between April 6 and April 13, qualifying families can select the in-person option for their children or choose to remain fully virtual. Students choosing the in-person option would return to buildings the week of Monday, April 26.