22 more Philly elementary schools to re-open next month
The School District of Philadelphia plans to re-open another 22 schools serving young children on April 5.
Children in pre-K through second grade will be welcomed back to classrooms for two days a week, joining students at 133 other schools that have reopened since the beginning of March.
Right now, in-person learning is only available to district students whose families chose hybrid in a survey conducted last fall. But the district is giving families another chance to opt in through Tuesday. Those children would also return to school buildings starting April 5.
By that date, every district school serving children in pre-K through second grade will be open, with the exception of Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia.
The teachers union has “requested an additional day or two to complete its readiness review” of that school, according to a district release.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers will now begin reviewing school buildings that serve older children for safety, according to the district.
So far officials have announced no plans for bringing older kids back to classrooms this year.
Here is the full list of school buildings reopening April 5:
- Add B. Anderson School
- William C. Bryant School
- Laura H. Carnell School
- Watson Comly School
- Lewis Elkin School
- Fox Chase School
- John Hancock Demonstration School – Main Campus
- Henry C. Lea School
- Mastery Charter School at Cleveland (pre-K)
- Mastery Charter School at Wister (pre-K)
- Austin Meehan School
- Thomas Mifflin School
- Andrew J. Morrison School
- Thomas G. Morton School
- Samuel Powel School
- Prince Hall School
- James Rhoads School
- George W. Sharswood School
- Allen M. Stearne School
- Bayard Taylor School
- Laura W. Waring School
- Martha Washington School
