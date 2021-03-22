22 more Philly elementary schools to re-open next month

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia plans to re-open another 22 schools serving young children on April 5.

Children in pre-K through second grade will be welcomed back to classrooms for two days a week, joining students at 133 other schools that have reopened since the beginning of March.

Right now, in-person learning is only available to district students whose families chose hybrid in a survey conducted last fall. But the district is giving families another chance to opt in through Tuesday. Those children would also return to school buildings starting April 5.