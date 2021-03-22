Coronavirus Pandemic

22 more Philly elementary schools to re-open next month

Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at Nebinger Elementary School

Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at Nebinger Elementary School in Philadelphia, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia plans to re-open another 22 schools serving young children on April 5.

Children in pre-K through second grade will be welcomed back to classrooms for two days a week, joining students at 133 other schools that have reopened since the beginning of March.

Right now, in-person learning is only available to district students whose families chose hybrid in a survey conducted last fall. But the district is giving families another chance to opt in through Tuesday. Those children would also return to school buildings starting April 5.

Related Content

By that date, every district school serving children in pre-K through second grade will be open, with the exception of Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia.

The teachers union has “requested an additional day or two to complete its readiness review” of that school, according to a district release.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers will now begin reviewing school buildings that serve older children for safety, according to the district.

Related Content

So far officials have announced no plans for bringing older kids back to classrooms this year.

Here is the full list of school buildings reopening April 5:

  • Add B. Anderson School
  • William C. Bryant School
  • Laura H. Carnell School
  • Watson Comly School
  • Lewis Elkin School
  • Fox Chase School
  • John Hancock Demonstration School – Main Campus
  • Henry C. Lea School
  • Mastery Charter School at Cleveland (pre-K)
  • Mastery Charter School at Wister (pre-K)
  • Austin Meehan School
  • Thomas Mifflin School
  • Andrew J. Morrison School
  • Thomas G. Morton School
  • Samuel Powel School
  • Prince Hall School
  • James Rhoads School
  • George W. Sharswood School
  • Allen M. Stearne School
  • Bayard Taylor School
  • Laura W. Waring School
  • Martha Washington School

Get more Pennsylvania stories that matter

The free Keystone Crossroads newsletter delivers the most important Pennsylvania stories to your inbox every week.

Brought to you by Keystone Crossroads

Keystone Crossroads

Exploring the stories that matter across the commonwealth with all Pennsylvanians in mind.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Miles Bryan

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate