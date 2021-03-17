Philly elementary school temporarily cancels in-person classes due to COVID

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A School District of Philadelphia building is closing due to COVID-19 cases, less than three weeks after the district began bringing some young students back to classrooms.

Mayfair Elementary will close Thursday until April 1 due to “multiple positive COVID-19 cases,” according to a letter sent by school principal Guy Lowery to school staff.

“Please know that the entire school will be deep cleaned and disinfected before it is reopened for students and staff,” Lowery wrote, adding that classes will continue online.