Philly schools will drop mask mandate on Wednesday

The School District of Philadelphia is lifting its mask mandate on Wednesday, March 9.

Superintendent William Hite confirmed the change in a message to school staff and families on Tuesday.

“Our number one priority remains safely keeping our students in school, full time and in person where we know they learn best and we recognize that this includes a responsibility to move our School District community closer to a sense of normalcy, as COVID-19 conditions allow,” he wrote.