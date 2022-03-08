The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

New Jersey’s school mask mandate expired on Monday and public polling indicates that it is a welcome change for many, as severe cases of the coronavirus drop.

It marks the end of one of the most controversial state coronavirus restrictions.

According to a poll conducted over the last couple of weeks by the Eagleton Center For Public Interest Polling, two-thirds of New Jersey residents agree with ending the school mask mandate.

“New Jerseyans technically know that this pandemic is ongoing, but they’re certainly ready to make a shift in their daily lives and their practices,” said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center For Public Interest Polling.

The Murphy Administration announced the end of the school mask mandate during a coronavirus briefing last month.

“Early March traditionally means the weather starts to warm up at least a bit, which will give schools a little bit more flexibility to increase ventilation, be more creative with that, and further decrease the risk of COVID spread,” Murphy said at the time.