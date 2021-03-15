Coronavirus Pandemic

Philly school district gives parents another chance to opt for in-person learning

A parent holds their child's hand as they walk to school

Philadelphia school district pre-K through second-grade students returned to in-person learning starting March 8, 2021, at Juniata Park Academy in North Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia is set to reopen 35 more elementary schools for in-person education on March 22.

Children in pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade will come back to the schools for two days of in-person instruction a week, joining young children at 102 other schools that have reopened their classrooms in a hybrid model since the beginning of March.

So far, parents of young children who did not sign up for hybrid schooling last November have not been able to send their children back to the classroom. But they will soon have the option: from March 16 to March 23, the district will reopen its learning model selection process, allowing the families of those young students to opt in.

All school buildings that have reopened have all been cleared by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which has been negotiating with the district for months with guidance from a city mediator over when and how to return to classrooms. Staff at the buildings set to reopen Monday have been asked to report to work March 17.

In a release, the School District of Philadelphia said it hoped to announce the return of young children to all remaining elementary schools by March 22. Initially, district leaders hoped all elementaries would be offering in-person options by then.

Related Content

After those schools are cleared, district officials hope to begin planning for the return of students grades 3 through 12. The next priority would be students with disabilities, those learning English, and high school students taking technical courses that require hands-on learning.

Below is the list of Philadelphia elementary school buildings slated to open March 22.

  1. Bache-Martin School
  2. Barton, Clara School
  3. Blaine, James G. School
  4. Bridesburg School
  5. Childs, George W. School
  6. Dobson, James School
  7. Dunbar, Paul L. School
  8. Forrest, Edwin School
  9. Frank, Anne Elementary School
  10. Girard, Stephen School
  11. Gompers, Samuel School
  12. Harrington, Avery D. School
  13. Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences
  14. Key, Francis S. School
  15. Kirkbride, Eliza B. School
  16. Lingelbach, Anna L. School
  17. Lowell, James R. School
  18. Ludlow, James R. School
  19. McClure, Alexander K. School
  20. Meredith, William M. School
  21. Morris, Robert School
  22. Motivation High School
  23. Nebinger, George W. School
  24. Pennell, Joseph School
  25. Richmond School
  26. Roosevelt Elementary School
  27. Rowen, William School
  28. Solis-Cohen, Solomon School
  29. South Philadelphia High School
  30. Spring Garden School
  31. Sullivan, James J. School
  32. Taggart, John H. School
  33. Washington, George High School

  34. Mitchell, S. Weir Elementary School
  35. Ziegler, William H. School

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Miles Bryan

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate