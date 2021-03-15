Philly school district gives parents another chance to opt for in-person learning

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia is set to reopen 35 more elementary schools for in-person education on March 22.

Children in pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade will come back to the schools for two days of in-person instruction a week, joining young children at 102 other schools that have reopened their classrooms in a hybrid model since the beginning of March.

So far, parents of young children who did not sign up for hybrid schooling last November have not been able to send their children back to the classroom. But they will soon have the option: from March 16 to March 23, the district will reopen its learning model selection process, allowing the families of those young students to opt in.

All school buildings that have reopened have all been cleared by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which has been negotiating with the district for months with guidance from a city mediator over when and how to return to classrooms. Staff at the buildings set to reopen Monday have been asked to report to work March 17.

In a release, the School District of Philadelphia said it hoped to announce the return of young children to all remaining elementary schools by March 22. Initially, district leaders hoped all elementaries would be offering in-person options by then.