‘It’s like a dystopian version of school’: A day at Philadelphia’s Richard Wright Elementary

“I love to see the kids,” said Jenkin, a 20-year teaching veteran, as she struggled to master the interaction between her laptop, her document camera, and smartboard, all while teaching the in-person kids. “But this is a little trickier.”

As the morning progressed, she seemed to become more adept at making it all work. After helping Sydnee and Andre fire up their own laptops, Jenkin led all the students in an exercise matching uppercase letters with their lowercase counterparts. Then she had students circle words with similar sounds, like “tax” and “fix.” She enunciated the consonant sounds, “tuh, tuh, fuh, fuh.”

“This is so hard with a mask,” she said.

Still, most of the students completed the exercises correctly, and Jenkin said she believes that they are making progress under the virtual model. But once the students left for lunch and recess, Jenkin said she was frustrated by all the things she didn’t do or couldn’t do.

First, she pointed out that the bookshelves in her room were turned backwards to the wall. “I have a classroom library, but I can’t use the books,” she said. She would usually teach math using manipulatives, but she can’t do that either.

Before the pandemic, the district began investing millions in revamping kindergarten classrooms with brightly colored tables, reading and writing nooks full of books, LEGO stations, Play-Doh, distinctive cubbies, bins with blocks and math manipulatives. While Wright has not yet had the makeover, the teachers adopted most of the educational philosophy behind it: that much of the learning in kindergarten should be through play and social interaction.

This iteration of kindergarten is not that.

“I use virtual manipulatives, but it’s obviously better for the children to touch them and move them,” Jenkin said. “And I would be doing a lot more writing with them, physically holding a pencil and writing on paper.”

Other teachers in the building spent most of Thursday with no in-person students at all.

Nicholas, who teaches Spanish, and Maya Culbertson, who teaches art, are specialty teachers, which means they take over a class during the regular teachers’ preparation periods.

They typically do so virtually from empty classrooms, and they wonder if putting themselves at risk of catching COVID-19 is worth it.

“I only feel safe because there are so few students,” Nicholas said. “I don’t understand the push to get back before we are all fully vaccinated.”

City officials say they are on track to have all willing school staff fully vaccinated in April. Nicholas said she has received her first vaccine shot.

Both she and Culbertson said they doubt that parents understand their students’ actual experience under the hybrid model. One of the touted benefits is socialization, but there is very little of that going on, they said. At one point, Culbertson had a single student in the classroom. “I’m doing a Zoom lesson for one kid sitting at his desk with shields,” she said. “It was lonely.”

What’s happening in Philadelphia, seems to Nicholas “a step forward in getting back to buildings, but not progress.”

Payne did not argue much with Nicholas’ description of the experience as “dystopian.”

“We work so hard to make school a welcoming and nurturing place, where we shake students’ hands and hug them and put a hand on their shoulder when they need it.” But this, however, “is very much the opposite of everything you work toward a school being.”

The public needs to see teachers back in buildings with their students to combat the painful narrative that somehow they are not doing their jobs when they are working harder than ever, Payne said. They need to see the glimmer of normalcy. All she and her teachers can do now is try to make it work.

But, she added, “People don’t understand that what you’re fighting to get back to is not what you had.”