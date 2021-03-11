A flood of money is coming to local schools: How should they spend it?

For Pennsylvania schools, the flood is coming.

In this case, it’s the good kind of flood — a flood of money.

“Everybody overuses the word ‘unprecedented,’ but it really is an unprecedented amount of federal funding coming to schools in a really short amount of time,” said Hannah Barrick, assistant executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO).

Barrick’s referring to the new federal stimulus bill, which — when signed, as expected, by President Joe Biden — will steer about $125 billion to school districts and charter schools.

That money will likely come with a deadline attached: Sept. 30, 2023.

While navigating a health and educational crisis, school leaders will have two-and-a-half years to decide how they spend a once-in-a-generation influx of cash.

It’s a far better problem to have than the slash-and-burn cuts many feared when COVID-19 first struck and the economy went into lockdown.

Still, it’s a problem — or perhaps, a puzzle.

How do you spend lots of money, quickly, in a way that helps the students harmed most by the pandemic’s seismic disruption to formal schooling, but also creates recurring benefits?

“You have to use one-time money intelligently, and — as much as possible — use one-time money for short-term expenses with long-term impact” said Uri Monson, Chief Financial Officer of the School District of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest school district.

The money wave

The exact amount of money each district can expect is unclear.

Monson believes, based on the latest estimates, the School District of Philadelphia will receive “north of a billion” dollars.

The Senate version of the stimulus bill puts $123 billion in an emergency relief fund for K-12 schools that will “remain available through Sept. 30, 2023.” That’s more than twice as much as the $54 million that Congress earmarked for school relief in the December stimulus package — which was in turn more than four times as much the federal government sent to schools in the CARES Act.

In the December stimulus, Pennsylvania received a little over $2 billion for school districts and charter schools. If a similar share goes to Pennsylvania this time around, it would mean about $5 billion for the state’s K-12 sector.

To put that into perspective, the state allocates a little over $8 billion for basic education funding each year.

Because of the way the federal money will be distributed, schools and districts serving more students in poverty will receive a greater share of the money on a per-pupil basis.

The stimulus bill is not particularly prescriptive. It does say that districts have to use at least a fifth of the money “to address learning loss,” although that guidance fairly broad. For the rest of the money, local officials will have even more discretion.