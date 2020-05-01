Anatomy of a billion-dollar deficit: A behind-the-scenes look at the economic tsunami facing Philly schools

Last Wednesday, the School District of Philadelphia’s finance team hopped on a conference call to review a spreadsheet full of large numbers.

It should have been boring. But it wasn’t.

Over the course of that hour, the following people and topics would be invoked:

Governor Tom Wolf, tax delinquency, the U.S. Department of Education, the price elasticity of hard alcohol, the fate of Philadelphia’s restaurant industry, the global stock market, and school Superintendent William Hite.

And that’s only a partial list.

One day later, district CFO Uri Monson revealed a sobering new budget. It projected Pennsylvania’s largest school district to have a $1 billion deficit by fiscal year 2025.

So how did the school district come up with those figures?

The short answer: a mix of instincts, math, and bedrock principles.

The longer, more interesting answer can be found by following that conference call — which district officials allowed WHYY to monitor.

***

Accounting isn’t the sexiest government job — but right now it’s one of the most important.

Across Pennsylvania, a small army of people are trying to gauge the budgetary fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

If you want to see the full scope of the epidemic on government budgets, the School District of Philadelphia is a good place to look. The district relies on a huge range of unrelated taxes — taxes that connect to disparate corners of the economy.

District officials can’t control the rate or collection of these taxes. In economic downturns, they can only watch the storm clouds gather, and predict how bad the damage will be when the tempest arrives.

In this instance, the district’s financial staff started its conversation about five-year revenue projections by examining local real estate taxes. It was an easy conversation.

The city provided a projection that showed real estate values holding steady, but a four-percentage point drop in the proportion of people expected to pay their taxes. It would cost the district about $44 million.

One staffer thought the delinquency estimate was too pessimistic. Monson agreed.

“I don’t disagree with you,” he said. “But our policy on real estate has always been that we take their projections.”

One of the budget office’s guiding principles was to avoid inference wherever possible. If the city says it will collect ‘X’ million — that’s how much money to put in the spreadsheet. If the mayor or governor proposes spending a certain amount on education in the upcoming budget, use that figure until the legislature passes its own bill.

“Generally speaking, we will not do a change unless there is some sort of public document,” said Monson afterward.

It’s a useful rule because it removes the district from guessing or being accused of playing politics.

But in a global pandemic, it’s not always easy to apply.

Take the case of the school income tax, a levy mostly related to stock market profits. The district typically gets around $50 million through this tax.

There was no reason to expect any drop in this line. The tax is based on gains made in last year’s stock market — and the city was not excusing folks from this tax. It’s typically paid by wealthier Philadelphians — the type who could probably still afford to pay during an economic crisis.

Monson wondered: Would people simply neglect to pay the levy because they were distracted or money-conscious?

“I warned the Board [of Education] yesterday that I think this is the biggest question mark,” Monson said. “Just because it’s people’s behavior.”