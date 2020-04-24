Coronavirus fallout could devastate Philly schools, cause billion-dollar deficit

In roughly a month, the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has flipped the economic fortunes of the School District of Philadelphia.

The extent of the fiscal damage was laid out in a budget meeting Thursday, where district officials projected an immediate, $64 million hit to district revenues and a five-year deficit projection of $1 billion.

In March, for a fleeting moment, the district unfurled a budget projection that was unusually sunny. Revenues and expenses were predicted to grow at about the same rate, and five years down the road officials thought the 130,000-student district would still have about $160 million in the bank.

That was before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the national economy and government budgets. Now, the district thinks it will be $1 billion in the red by fiscal year 2024-25.

That projection does not include the potential implications of new contracts for the district’s two largest labor unions, both of which have deals that expire this year.

There is still much to be decided between now and 2024-25, including the status of federal aid, the budget decisions of state lawmakers, and the elasticity of city revenues that depend on local economic activity.

But the grim tone of Thursday’s meeting suggested that officials have a mammoth challenge ahead, and that they’re relying on political pressure to stave off the worst cuts.

“If we act now, I believe we can avoid some of the worst possible scenarios and we’ll be asking for everyone to stand with us in this advocacy,” said Joyce Wilkerson, the Board of Education’s president.

The district was in financial straits for much of the early 2010s — and on a steady, but painful, recovery in the years since.

Now, it appears Pennsylvania’s largest school district will again need to pull itself out of a hole.

“The economic recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic…has the potential to erase all of the progress we have made over the last eight years, particularly financially,” said Superintendent William Hite.