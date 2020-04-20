Special education during coronavirus: What should parents tolerate, demand?

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Maegen Wagner wants her daughter to learn in the same classroom as everyone else.

It’s a simple goal that requires a lot of effort — even when there isn’t a global pandemic.

Her first-grade daughter, Elizabeth, has down syndrome, ADHD, and a condition called Oppositional Defiant Disorder. Her special education plan provides her with a speech therapist, a physical therapist, and a one-to-one aide that follows her throughout the school day. With that coordinated assistance, Elizabeth can function in a general education classroom and do a modified version of the work her classmates do.

“The main goal for Elizabeth was full inclusion so she would have that peer interaction,” said Wagner, whose children attend the Wilson School District just outside Reading. “[But] nothing is really inclusive any more.”

Since her district started online learning earlier this month, Elizabeth now gets a separate packet of generic “special education” assignments, said Wagner. Speech therapy has moved online. Physical therapy is, understandably, off the table. Elizabeth has limited, sporadic contact with her one-to-one aide, according Wagner.

These days, Wagner is serving as her daughter’s therapist, aide, and teacher — while balancing her own responsibilities as an educator in a nearby school district.

“I’m kinda left to figure out where they left off,” she said.

For a student like Elizabeth, there is no virtual program that can replace everything she received when she attended a brick-and-mortar school. As a teacher herself, Wagner has sympathy for district administrators trying to make a massive online pivot while also trying to live up to the promise of personalized special education.

“I’m not gonna be at their throats,” Wagner said.

The district, like many across Pennsylvania, is trying its best to “translate” individualized education programs (IEPs) for online learning, said Andy Hoffert, Wilson’s director of student support and services. He says some of the instructional aides that work with special needs children don’t have laptops or reliable internet services.

“There are varying levels of connectedness among support staff,” he said. “We’re trying to connect with kids as much as we can.”

At the same time, Elizabeth has a legally binding IEP that lists services she’s either not receiving right now — or receiving in limited form, according to Wagner.

So what should a mom like Wagner accept right now? And what should she demand?

Those are the essential questions facing thousands of special-needs parents in Pennsylvania right now. There are no easy answers.