As coronavirus hits Willingboro hard in South Jersey, residents revamp daily life

While the coronavirus is having the biggest impact in North Jersey, Willingboro in Burlington County is dealing with more than its share. As of Monday, 231 residents had tested positive and nine had died.

Dr. Amy Dean, executive director of Willingboro community organization Faith In Action Ministries, said she felt the effects of coronavirus in a heavier way once people she knew died from COVID-19.

“It became real for me when two people that I knew passed away. A young man and older woman I know passed away,” Dean said. “One thing that also concerns me [about coronavirus] is how much we don’t know.”

Stay-at-home orders seem to have helped flatten the curve in this suburban, predominantly African American town. For resident Ronald Brown, flattening the curve has taken the form of making Facebook videos with tips for fighting COVID-19.

Brown, 44, is a co-owner of news site Black Line News and one of many residents still figuring out how to deal with COVID-19, the disease behind a pandemic that has claimed an increasingly high number of Black lives.

Willingboro is more than 70% African American and according to an analysis by the Philadelphia Inquirer, has the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in South Jersey.