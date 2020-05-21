Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The New Jersey Health Department has shut down the South Jersey gym that opened earlier this week in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus orders.

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, was “posing a threat to the public health,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a closure notice, which also cited a CDC study that found “vigorous exercise in closely confined spaces should be avoided during the current outbreak.”

Ian Smith, co-owner of the gym, called the closure a “dirty tactic” by the governor and said it was part of a “coordinated attack” on his establishment, according to reporting by NBC10.

“It’s a gross abuse of power,” Smith told the outlet, adding that although the gym would not open Thursday, he did plan to open it Friday.