6 arrests made after South Jersey event shut down early due to public safety concerns
Authorities say six arrests were made — four adults and two juveniles — after multiple large crowds became unruly at the Summer Kick-Off celebration in Pennsauken Township.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A summer event in South Jersey ended early Saturday night due to safety concerns, according to police.
It happened in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, during the Summer Kick-Off celebration at the community recreation center on Westfield Avenue.
The event featured food, music and fireworks. It was meant to last from 6–9 p.m., but officials say it was shut down 15 minutes early due to safety concerns.
Fireworks were also canceled, authorities say.
According to police, multiple large crowds began to form and soon became unruly.
Authorities say they had to request aid from surrounding counties.
Administrators apologized for the inconvenience to attendees, but they say safety among the community came first.
Action News spoke to a mother who says she and her three sons went to the event. They left immediately when organizers said it was ending.
“When you’re in a mob, anything can happen, so that was my first instinct to get me and my kids out safe and sound,” said Kia White from Pennsauken. “Pennsauken police were very organized getting everyone out.”
White says she left so quickly, she forgot one of her son’s cell phones.
Despite the sudden shutdown, White said most people remained calm, gathered their things, and left quickly.
Police say six arrests were made, four adults and two juveniles.
The adults faced charges of disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and, in one case, resisting srrest.
This event closure and subsequent arrests come just one week after unruly crowds caused chaos at a similar event in Gloucester Township.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.