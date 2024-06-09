This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A summer event in South Jersey ended early Saturday night due to safety concerns, according to police.

It happened in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, during the Summer Kick-Off celebration at the community recreation center on Westfield Avenue.

The event featured food, music and fireworks. It was meant to last from 6–9 p.m., but officials say it was shut down 15 minutes early due to safety concerns.

Fireworks were also canceled, authorities say.

According to police, multiple large crowds began to form and soon became unruly.

Authorities say they had to request aid from surrounding counties.

Administrators apologized for the inconvenience to attendees, but they say safety among the community came first.